Punjab CM launches RTI helpline for prompt response to queries

The new helpline (0172 2864100) will make the implementation of RTI Act more effective by expeditiously addressing the growing number of queries and clarifying people’s doubts

Updated: May 19, 2020 01:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday launched an RTI Helpline to facilitate prompt response to people’s queries.

The new helpline (0172 2864100) will make the implementation of RTI Act more effective by expeditiously addressing the growing number of queries and clarifying people’s doubts.

Describing the initiative as another step to promote transparency in functioning and governance at every level, the CM said the helpline would enable the people to take full advantage of their fundamental right to free speech and expression.

As per an official spokesperson, the Punjab State Information Commission, which deals with RTI matters in the state, has been receiving a lot of queries regarding the RTI Act. It has generally been observed that a large section of people who wish to seek information under the Act are not adequately conversant with the provisions and procedures to secure such information.



Those seeking information, including in matters pertaining to the ‘life and liberty’ of citizens, are located across Punjab, Chandigarh and other parts of the country, while some are NRIs too, said the spokesperson, explaining the rationale behind the launch of the helpline service.

