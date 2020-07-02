Sections
Punjab CM refuses to relieve Daily Ajit editor-in-chief of Jang-e-Azadi foundation responsibilities

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has refused the request of Daily Ajit editor-in-chief Dr Barjinder Singh Hamdard to relieve him as member secretary of the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial Foundation and chairperson of its executive committee.

SAD REQUESTS HAMDARD TO CONTINUE

The Shiromani Akali Dal requested Hamdard to accede to CM’s appeal and continue to serve as member secretary of the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial Foundation and chairperson of its executive committee. SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema urged Hamdard to reconsider his resignation in the interest of the memorial as well as the wishes of the Punjabi community worldwide.

