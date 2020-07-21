Punjab CM seeks skill development push from IIT, IIM in state

Technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi said the IIT will also help the state in developing one-model ITIs and polytechnics. (Representational photo)

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday paved the way for closer cooperation of his government with the state’s premier institutes IIT Ropar and IIM Amritsar in the area of skill development.

He held two separate video conferences with the heads of the two institutes in this regard.

During the said interactions, the state government signed three MoUs with IIT Ropar. Under the deal, the IIT’s technical education department will become the academic mentor for the state’s engineering colleges in Gurdaspur and Ferozepur, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Skill Institute in Shri Chamkaur Sahib, five government polytechnics and 10 government industrial training institutes.

Technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi said the IIT will also help the state in developing one-model ITIs and polytechnics.

The CM urged IIT to help the state in the manufacture of small devices for controlling water wastage in irrigation, in response to which Prof Das extended the institution’s full support.

IIM Amritsar also extended support to the state government in promoting skill development and its director Prof Ramamoorthy Nagarajan said the institute would be organising various short-term courses for officers, including excise, business management, taxation etc.