Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM to stage ‘dharna’ against farm bills on Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary

Punjab CM to stage ‘dharna’ against farm bills on Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary

Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of the freedom fighter, is the protest venue

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 18:13 IST

By Gagandeep Jassowal, Hindustan Times SBS Nagar

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (HT Photo)

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will stage a dharna against the controversial farm bills on Monday at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary.

Others participating in the protest are state affairs in-charge Harish Rawat, all state Congress MPs and MLAs, said party chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday.

This will be Amarinder Singh’s first protest against the farm bills. Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress general secretary Rawat will also be visiting Punjab for the first time since taking charge of state affairs.

Elaborating on Monday’s plans, Satbir Singh Palli Jhikki, chairman of SBS Nagar district planning commission and Halqa in-charge of Banga constituency, said the CM and other leaders were expected to pay floral tributes to Bhagat Singh at his memorial at Khatkar Kalan on the occasion.



Punjab cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh visited the memorial on Sunday to oversee arrangements for Monday.

The SBS Nagar district administration also held review meetings to discuss the CM’s itinerary.

Channi said the Congress was on the verge of a long-term agitation against the Central government over the farm bills from Bhagat Singh’s village, with more plans expected to be announced by the CM to compel the Centre to withdraw its legislation.

On Akali Dal snapping ties from BJP, Channi said it was an alliance for the personal benefits as SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal failed to protect the farmers’ rights.

