Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM to the rescue of 70-yr-old woman, wants her rent, medical bills paid

Punjab CM to the rescue of 70-yr-old woman, wants her rent, medical bills paid

The CM was made aware of the plight of the woman , Nirmal Kaur, during an #AskCaptain Facebook Live session on Saturday

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:02 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Nirmal Kaur lives in Ludhiana with her 11-year-old grandson after the death of her son. Her only source of income from running a small stall has dried up because of the lockdown. (Bloomberg)

Ludhiana: Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh came to the rescue of a 70-year-old woman in the New Shimlapuri area of the city on Sunday, directing the Ludhiana district administration to ensure that she does not get evicted from her house as she does not have the money to pay the rent.

He has also asked the administration to bear the costs of her medical treatment.

The CM was made aware of the plight of the woman , Nirmal Kaur, during an #AskCaptain Facebook Live session on Saturday, when another Ludhiana resident Kulwant Singh told him that she was living in a rented house with her 11-year-old grandson after the death of her son. Her income from running a small stall had dried up because of the lockdown.

Capt Amarinder Singh immediately directed the deputy commissioner to ensure that the pending rent was cleared for a year and her tuberculosis treatment costs paid.



According to the additional deputy commissioner (development) Amarjit Singh Bains, under Mission Fateh of the Punjab government and following the CM’s orders, the district administration had got the matter verified through the revenue department officials, and a case was being prepared for being forwarded to the Punjab government.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab CM assures to look into Sangrur women college admission issue
Jun 14, 2020 23:32 IST
After state, monsoon arrives in city
Jun 14, 2020 23:33 IST
Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man
Jun 14, 2020 23:29 IST
Punjab SC panel wants panchayats’ ‘anti-labour’ resolutions quashed
Jun 14, 2020 23:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.