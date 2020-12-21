Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab commission agents plan strike against tax raids

Punjab commission agents plan strike against tax raids

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday criticised the Centre for its “intimidatory tactics” against Arhityas supporting the protesting farmers, and termed the I-T department’s raids a pressure tactic to weaken the farmers’ agitation.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 05:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

According to the Punjab government, 14 prominent Arhtiyas across the state have received tax notices from the department. (PTI file photo. Representative image)

The Arhtiyas , or commission agents, of Punjab plan to keep their shops shut in a protest over raids by the income tax department. There are two federation of Arthiyas in Punjab -- the Punjab Arthiyas Association led by Ravinder Singh Cheema and Federation of Arthiyas led by Vijay Kalra.

Cheema and Kalra said collective raids have been conducted on the Arthiyas by the income tax ( I-T) department for the first time. The IT department has conducted a search on Arhtiya’s across the state in the past couple of days amid the farmers’ protest.

According to the Punjab government, 14 prominent Arhtiyas across the state have received tax notices from the department.

“Our shops will remain closed from Monday onwards in the protest against the central government over the revengeful act for supporting the ongoing farmers’ agitation,” Cheema said.



He said the contentious farm laws enacted in September were not only against farmers, but also the Arthiyas because these laws will hit the government-controlled mandi system. “We will be also holding a joint meetings with the Federation of Arthiyas too on future steps”, added Cheema.

The Federation of Arthiyas held a state level meeting on Sunday. Kalra said members of the federation would keep their shops from Tuesday to Friday.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday criticised the Centre for its “intimidatory tactics” against Arhityas supporting the protesting farmers, and termed the I-T department’s raids a pressure tactic to weaken the farmers’ agitation.

Farmer unions protesting at the Singhu and Tikri borders condemned the I-T raids and threatened a stir against the department if the raids continue. Ruldu Singh Mansa, president of Punjab Kisan Union, said, “We have sent our team to Punjab to hold a meeting with arhtiyas. We have also asked the arhtiyas to protest at the I-T department offices.”

Farmers and Arthiyas have often been at odds over disputes over supplies and loan repayments, since these commissioning agents also offer informal financing.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
by Roshan Kishore and Abhishek Jha
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt
by Fareeha Iftikhar
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar

latest news

India, Vietnam likely to sign key pacts at summit today
by Rezaul H Laskar
Our investment plans on track, Indian economy has strength to bounce back: Saudi Arabia
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Oil drops after seventh weekly gain on virus mutation concern
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
Time to seek solutions for cities, not individuals
by Bharati Chaturvedi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.