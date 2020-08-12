Punjab cop to get Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in investigation

Sections
Punjab Police DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar has been chosen for the Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for his role in solving many sensational cases...

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Punjab Police DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar has been chosen for the Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for his role in solving many sensational cases including those of targeted killings that rocked the state between 2015 and 2017.

A passout of YPS Patiala, Brar is currently posted as DSP (detective) in Mohali with additional charge in the organised crime control unit (OCCU). He has also been instrumental in busting of Billa Mandiala cross-border terror module leading to the recovery of one of the biggest caches of highly-sophisticated weapons.

Congratulating Brar for the achievement, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said the officer has played a key role in the arrest of gangster Sukhpreet Singh aka Budha and solving Amritsar ex-sarpanch Gurdeep Singh’s murder.

Brar had also busted a racket of illegal diversion of 160 firearms from gun houses to terrorists and gangsters, the DGP added. Brar had led the operation in which most wanted gangster Vicky Gounder and Prema Lahoria were killed in an encounter in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar, he said.



“Brar was also the pivot of a major police operation which led to the arrest of 23 persons including two gangsters and gun house owners, and recovery of 36 illegally diverted weapons. This racket had supplied the illegal weapons used in the targeted killings between 2015 and 2017,” the DGP said.

