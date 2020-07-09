Punjab crosses 7K-mark in 122 days, death toll reaches 183

With 197 fresh Covid-19 cases, Punjab on Thursday crossed 7,000-mark in 122 days. The state also reported five deaths, taking the toll to 183. The total case count in Punjab has reached 7,140, according to the media bulletin released by the state government.

Payal SDM Mankanwal Singh Chahal has tested positive of Covid-19, while two patients, one from Sangrur and another from Ludhiana, succumbed to virus in Mohandai Oswal Hospital and Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) respectively, confirmed civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga.

The death toll in Amritsar due to Covid-19 reached 50 on Thursday as a 55-year-old man of Dilbagh Singh Nagar, succumbed to the disease at a local private hospital, health officials said.

The district also reported 12 fresh cases of which 10 are new community transmission cases while the remaining two are close contacts of the Covid-19 patients. Also, five fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Gurdaspur district on Thursday. The total cases in Gurdaspur are 290, of which 49 are active Covid-19 patients isolated at hospitals.

STEEPEST SINGLE-DAY SPIKE IN PATIALA

In its steepest single-day spike, Patiala district reported 45 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said of the total cases, 35 patients are from Patiala city itself, three from Samana, six from villages across the district and one from Rajpura.

Twenty of the 45 people tested positive during contact tracing of coronavirus patients. Two of the positive patients are undertrials in jail, four are pregnant women, five are inter-state travellers and three are nursing staff members of the local Government Rajindra Hospital. With this, the district’s coronavirus case count has gone up to 484.

The district recorded 230% jump in Covid cases in the past one month. On June 9, the district recorded 147 cases, while on July 9, the district tally rose to 484.

After sanitary inspector of Patiala municipal corporation tested positive, the authorities have sealed corporation office till Monday. The authorities have decided to stop public entry into the corporation office from Monday onwards and set up a single-window system for public.

Shopkeepers, including the Patiala Cloth Merchants’ Association and Behra Road Association have volunteered to keep their shops shut for three days.

FEAR OF QUARANTINE MAKES VISITORS HIDE TRAVEL HISTORY

The civil surgeon said: “Inter-state travellers coming from Delhi and Haryana are turning out to be the main reason behind spike in Patiala district. People coming from these states are not informing health authorities about their visit. The fear of being quarantined makes visitors hide their travel details. Some turn violent and abuse health workers when they are identified.”

In neighbouring Sangrur district, 14 people tested positive on Thursday, while a 59-year-old resident of Ahmedgarh town succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Health department officials said the patient was suffering from fever, cough and breathlessness. With his death, the toll of Covid-19 patients from Sangrur district has reached 17.

Dirba SDM Manjeet Singh Cheema also tested positive for Covid-19. The health department officials said that Cheema attended PCS executive meeting on Friday.

JALANDHAR SSP, SDM AMONG 32 TEST POSITIVE

Jalandhar SSP Navjot Singh Mahal and Shahkot, besides 30 more people tested positive for Covid-19. Besides, holding meeting with senior police officers, the SSP has attended a function in which commissioner of police, MLAs and some other senior officers took part.

Seven persons tested positive in Bathinda, four in Kapurthala and three in Moga. Besides, a doctor posted at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, 11, including 8 BSF men in Ferozepur also tested positive for the virus.