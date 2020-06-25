Sections
Punjab DGP appointment: Mustafa seeks hearing from HC

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Mohammad Mustafa, who had challenged appointment of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, has filed a plea seeking hearing from Punjab and Haryana high court.

His application seeking hearing on allotted date of July 2, was taken up by high court bench of justice S Muralidhar, which ordered hearing on the allotted date by the bench concerned. It is learnt that the plea has been filed in view of Mustafa’s zone of consideration period for the post is coming to an end in August. He retires next year. Due to Covid-19 outbreak, only those pending cases are being taken up, where urgency is cited by a party, rest are being adjourned.

It was in January that the high court had stayed Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that quashed appointment of Dinkar Gupta as Punjab police chief.

Besides, Mustafa, another officer Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, too, had challenged the appointment. A 1987-batch IPS officer, Gupta had superseded five senior officers for the post of the police chief on February 7, 2019.



