Punjab eases curfew hours in orange, green zones

Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Saturday changed the curfew timings. The shops in green and orange zones will now remain open from 9am to 1pm from Sunday. Earlier, shops were allowed to open between 7am to 11am. There would be, however, no relaxations in red and containment zones.

The decision to change the timings has been taken in response to requests from people in various districts to open the shops after 9am. The issue also came up for discussion during the cabinet meeting and there was consensus that the timings should be changed in public interest, said an official spokesperson.

Continuing with his policy of “relief with strictness”, Amarinder made it clear that anyone found venturing out of their homes for essentials etc without wearing a mask would be strictly dealt with.