Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Punjab edu dept to hold practice tests for Classes 6 to 10

Ludhiana: Punjab edu dept to hold practice tests for Classes 6 to 10

Officials said this step has been taken after students didn’t fare well in the Punjab Achievement Survey held last month

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:35 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

To assess and improve learning outcomes of government school students from Classes 6 to 10, the state education department has decided to organise online practice tests every Sunday. This step has been taken after the department found students’ performance unsatisfactory in the Punjab Achievement Survey held last month.

As per sources, over 70% students from government schools in Ludhiana district participated in the survey. Government school principals said that participation was relatively low as many students who failed in Classes 9 and 11 have dropped out but their name still appears in the school’s online database.

As per information, from the 48 aided schools in the district, only 35% students participated in the survey held in September. Recently, an online meeting was held between the district education officer (secondary), Swaranjit Kaur, and principals of aided schools. Kaur has directed them to ensure all students of Classes 6 to 10 participate in the practice test.

Kaur said, “We must ensure that students participate in these practice tests. We have held many online meetings with school principals and asked them for the reason behind low participation. We have motivated them to ensure 100% participation and asked teachers to contact students so that every child can improve their learning outcome.”

The heads of these institutions told the DEO that only students of grant-in-aid classes participated in the test and the others skipped it.

The practice test will be held via Google form and comprise of 5 questions each from six subjects- English, Hindi, Punjabi, social studies, science and mathematics. The online link for the practice sheet will be activated at 11 am on every Sunday. The tests will be conducted on October 18, October 25, November 1 and November 8.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Oct 17, 2020 21:24 IST
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Oct 17, 2020 22:04 IST
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
Oct 17, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Oct 17, 2020 19:58 IST

latest news

‘Not an accident’: Odisha couple charred to death by nephews, nieces
Oct 17, 2020 23:40 IST
French authorities confirm 9 people detained in probe into killing of teacher
Oct 17, 2020 23:37 IST
Delhi riots: ED files chargesheet against Tahir Hussain in money laundering case
Oct 17, 2020 23:32 IST
Cut-offs drop marginally in DU’s 2nd list; some seats available in popular courses
Oct 17, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.