Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab education dept launches app to make study material easily accessible

Punjab education dept launches app to make study material easily accessible

One of the team members instrumental in developing the app said it has 4,02,261 users so far

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, HIndustan Times Mohali

To provide hassle-free access to study material, the Punjab education department has launched the Punjab Educare app. Deepak Kumar, one of the team members instrumental in developing the app, said it has 4,02,261 users so far.

As per latest data, as many as 2,67,000 viewers from Chandigarh, 2,05,000 from Rajasthan, 2,00,000 from Uttar Pradesh, 1,74,000 from Haryana, 1,18,000 from Himachal Pradesh, 2,57,00 from Delhi 19,000 from Uttarakhand and 1,23,00 from Jammu and Kashmir have visited the app so far.

”Our teachers have been doing a commendable job in exploring the use of latest IT applications to make teaching-learning process as easy and enjoyable as possible during the pandemic,” said education secretary Krishan Kumar.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Admn to calculate exact pricing for Chandigarh Housing Board’s scheme for UT employees
Aug 19, 2020 23:43 IST
Why SC ordered CBI probe in Sushant case
Aug 19, 2020 23:42 IST
Another round of India-China talks likely soon
Aug 19, 2020 23:41 IST
Govt orders withdrawal of 10k paramilitary forces from J&K
Aug 19, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.