Punjab education dept launches app to make study material easily accessible

To provide hassle-free access to study material, the Punjab education department has launched the Punjab Educare app. Deepak Kumar, one of the team members instrumental in developing the app, said it has 4,02,261 users so far.

As per latest data, as many as 2,67,000 viewers from Chandigarh, 2,05,000 from Rajasthan, 2,00,000 from Uttar Pradesh, 1,74,000 from Haryana, 1,18,000 from Himachal Pradesh, 2,57,00 from Delhi 19,000 from Uttarakhand and 1,23,00 from Jammu and Kashmir have visited the app so far.

”Our teachers have been doing a commendable job in exploring the use of latest IT applications to make teaching-learning process as easy and enjoyable as possible during the pandemic,” said education secretary Krishan Kumar.