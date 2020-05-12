Punjab education secy asks DCs to allow distribution of textbooks

Punjab school education secretary Krishan Kumar on Tuesday asked all the deputy commissioners to allow officials to distribute textbooks to students of government schools in the state.

In a letter to DCs, Kumar said that district education officers (DEOs), secondary education elementary education, and district manager of Punjab School Education Board should be given permission for delivery of books and engage labour for this purpose. “Due to lockdown in the districts, the schools are not allowed to open and distribution of the books and other material to the students is yet to be done,” he wrote.

The school education secretary said that as schools had declared results, the parents were asking for books. PSEB had arranged to get the books printed which would be delivered to the districts and the block headquarters, he added.