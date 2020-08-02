Punjab Engineering College: Covid lockdown halts preparations for centenary celebrations

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown imposed to contain its spread has halted preparations for centenary celebrations of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) scheduled for next year.

The institution will complete 100 years in 2021 and had planned a 16-month long celebration from August 2021 to December 2022.

PEC had also constituted a committee earlier this year to work on modalities for the celebrations, but the panel could not meet amid surging Covid cases.

An event is scheduled in August next year to mark the beginning of the celebrations, but the institute’s director, Dheeraj Sanghi, said they are not sure if it will be held.

“This is not our focus right now. We have started semester online and are trying to provide the best education possible to students,” Sanghi said.

PEC had sought a ₹750-crore grant from the administration last year to upgrade infrastructure ahead of its 100th anniversary. The proposal was ratified during a meet of the board of governors on October 12 last year.

Now, with the lockdown slowing down the economy, there is no clarity if PEC will receive the major grant.

“We cannot seek a major grant from the government right now. We haven’t even sent a reminder to the administration regarding our proposal amid the current crisis,” Sanghi said.