Punjab Engineering College director Dheeraj Sanghi resigns, cites personal reasons

Dheeraj Sanghi joined as Punjab Engineering College (deemed to be university), Chandigarh, from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, in January 2019. (HT Photo)

Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, director Dheeraj Sanghi has resigned citing personal reasons.

He submitted his resignation to the secretary, technical education, Chandigarh administration, Sarpreet Singh Gill, which has been approved.

Sanghi joined PEC from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, in January 2019.

He is serving the notice period till March 31, 2021. When contacted, he said, “I want to go back to Kanpur.” His stint at the institution saw PEC climb up in rankings among engineering institutes of the country.

With a blend of experience in administration, academics and research, Sanghi joined PEC on lien from IIT Kanpur. At IIT Kanpur, he was a professor in the department of computer science and engineering and had been dean, academic affairs, from 2011-14.

Graduating from IIT Kanpur in 1986, he received his doctoral degree from University of Maryland College Park, US. Passionate about technical education in the country, his research interests include computer networks and network security.