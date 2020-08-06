Sections
Punjab Engineering College hires its graduates to support teachers in online teaching

Punjab Engineering College hires its graduates to support teachers in online teaching

The institution has asked the graduates to keep themselves updated with latest methods of online teaching to make the process more efficient

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 22:38 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Representative image/HT file

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has hired 10 of its graduates from the 2019-20 batch to provide teachers technical support and help them conduct online classes. They will receive an honorarium for their services.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “Since the graduates’ joining dates have been postponed amid the pandemic, they had time to help us. Not every teacher is familiar with technology and these students will help overcome these issues.”

PEC’s online semester had started from July 27 as physical classes are not possible amid surging Covid-19 cases.

The institution has also asked the graduates to keep themselves updated with latest methods of online teaching to make the process more efficient.



“We will review this, and after some time, we may extend their services to students as well,” Sanghi said.

Online classes of French

PEC has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Alliance Francaise, Chandigarh, to take online French classes for Btech student.

Sanghi said that earlier, a part-time teacher taught French at the institute, but that was not efficient.

