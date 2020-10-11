Sections
Punjab Engineering College issues SOPs for semester exams

Examination halls will be sanitised before and after each exam and thermal screening of every entrant into the hall will be conducted

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Examinations of the ongoing semester will be held in November and pending exams of the previous semester, which could not be held due to the lockdown, are scheduled in December.

With semester examination at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, scheduled from November, the institution has formulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides the SOPs, circulated to all deans and heads of departments recently, general guidelines have also been drafted for adherence by staffers and students during the conduct of practical and end-semester examinations. Examinations of the ongoing semester will be held in November and pending exams of the previous semester, which could not be held due to the lockdown, are scheduled in December.

As per the general guidelines, faculty members and students have been asked to avoid touching walls, doors and other surfaces while passing through corridors and doorways. It has also been made mandatory to wear face masks in public places all the times.

Air-conditioning has to be avoided as much as possible and use of natural ventilation has been suggested. Faculty members have been directed to avoid group formation.



According to the SOPs, staffers on examination duty have been directed to download Aarogya Setu application. Examination halls will be sanitised before and after each exam and thermal screening of every entrant into the hall will be conducted.

The sitting arrangement will follow social distancing norms and separate arrangements will be made for students having Covid-like symptoms.

Sharing of stationery items has been discouraged during the exams. Also, students should leave the examination hall immediately after submitting the answer sheets one by one.

