Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Engineering College mulls virtual convocation this year

Punjab Engineering College mulls virtual convocation this year

The members of the senate had observed that amid the pandemic, it was not possible to hold a physical event to award degrees to 850 students—630 graduates, 200 postgraduates and 20 PhD scholars

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 01:04 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Earlier this year, PEC had also decided not to conduct examinations for the UG outgoing batch (semester eight), and instead of grading them, to declare them ‘pass’ or ‘fail’ on the basis of their performance till March. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Punjab Engineering College (PEC) this year may hold its annual convocation for the graduating students virtually.

PEC in its last senate meeting had decided that the dean, alumni, will conduct a survey of graduating students on their willingness to attend a virtual convocation, and in case a majority agrees, the date will be decided by the chairman of senate.

The members had observed that amid the pandemic, it was not possible to hold a physical event to award degrees to 850 students—630 graduates, 200 postgraduates and 20 PhD scholars.

Earlier this year, PEC had also decided not to conduct examinations for the UG outgoing batch (semester eight), and instead of grading them, to declare them ‘pass’ or ‘fail’ on the basis of their performance till March. The deadline for thesis submission for PG students was also extended.

Director of PEC, Dheeraj Sanghi, said, “Students have different perspectives; some are of the view that a virtual convocation should be held this year. A survey of graduating students will be conducted to know their opinion.”

In the PEC senate meeting, it was also proposed that degrees may be distributed to those students who are in urgent need of them or in very special circumstances, with the approval of the dean, academic affairs, and with a forward date of November 7, 2020.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Oct 06, 2020 23:19 IST
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Oct 07, 2020 00:49 IST
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
Oct 06, 2020 23:41 IST
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Oct 06, 2020 23:07 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty, others extended till October 20
Oct 07, 2020 01:21 IST
Sushant Singht Rajput’s sisters petition to quash FIR against them adjourned to October 13
Oct 07, 2020 01:19 IST
Maharashtra police to probe Sushant Singh Rajput case conspiracy
Oct 07, 2020 01:14 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police registers two FIR’s against trolls
Oct 07, 2020 01:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.