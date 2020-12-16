Punjab Engineering College’s board of governors to take call on closure of MTech programme in industrial design

Punjab Engineering College’s board of governors (BoG) will take a final call on discontinuing the MTech programme in industrial design during its meeting on Thursday.

The PEC senate in September had recommended the closure of the programme from the 2020-21 academic session. In the 2018-19 academic session, only three students were admitted against the 18 available seats.

In 2019-20 and 2020-21, there have been no admissions.

To take call on awarding degrees

The BoG will also take a call on awarding degrees to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students. As of now, the awarding of 644 UG, 194 PG and 21 PhD degrees have been proposed.

They might also deliberate on whether the convocation ceremony will be held online or physically. In a survey, majority of the students expressed unwillingness to attend the convocation virtually this year, and instead demanded that it is held physically when the situation allows.

Fundraising activities to be discussed

The members of the BoG will also be informed about the fund-raising activities of the institution. This year, PEC has introduced the Covid-19 emergency fund.

During the meeting on Thursday, at least 19 items will be tabled for discussion. Other items to be discussed re-establishing the centre of excellence, recruitment rules, launch of first official PEC alumni portal and action plan to make the Siemens Centre of Excellence self sustainable.