Punjab Engineering College starts centenary lecture series

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Wednesday, started its centenary lecture series. The first lecture was delivered by professor Raj Reddy from Carnegie Mellon University, USA.

The institute started its centenary celebrations on November 9. Professor Raj Reddy delivered a lecture on ‘Future of education: National Education Policy 2020, post covid consequences and options’. During the lecture, he highlighted facts and challenges related to the NEP, 2020. He said, “This significant change in the policy is a much-needed upgrade to support self-paced learning and a flexible curriculum to facilitate the growth of soft skills.”

Dr Divya Bansal, dean alumni, corporate and international relations at PEC, introduced the centenary lecture series. She said that the institute had invited famous personalities to share their inspiring stories from across various fields in the centenary lecture series.