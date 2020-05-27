Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Engineering College students stuck in Germany to be evacuated on Friday

Punjab Engineering College students stuck in Germany to be evacuated on Friday

The students were interning in Germany and got stuck there due to international flights being suspended amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:41 IST

By Srishti Jaswal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As many as 14 students of the Panjab Engineering College (PEC) who were interning in Germany and got stuck there due to international flights being suspended amid the Covid-19 pandemic, will be brought back to India in an Air India flight on Friday.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “Some students had gone there to complete their sixth semester. They contacted me and said they want to come back fearing the present global scenario.”

“Earlier, only students coming back to Chandigarh were being accepted into the flight as the evacuation is being done location-wise. After that, we wrote to the Indian Embassy and UT administration and asked if students can fill in PEC’s hostels as their addresses. Then, the students were accepted for evacuation,” Sanghi said.

Father of 20-year-old Gurpreet Singh, Bhag Singh Kairon, said his son went to KIT Germany in January to complete his sixth semester of industrial training.



“However, within two months, the situation across the globe deteriorated amid the Covid-19 pandemic and international flights were suspended,” he said.

“The internship was supposed to end in July. However, we decided to ask our son to come back as soon as international flights resume. The university also co-operated and completed their training by May 25. On Wednesday, they were given all documentary proof and certification,” Kairon said.

The students will board the Air India flight from Germany to India on Friday. The flight will land in Delhi following which they will be given an option to quarantine in locations specified by the UT administration.

Germany is one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic with over 1.8 lakh cases reported so far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray speak amid ‘rift’ buzz
May 27, 2020 23:40 IST
Child tries to wake dead mother at Muzaffarpur railway station
May 27, 2020 23:40 IST
Senior Delhi police officer tests Covid positive
May 27, 2020 23:39 IST
Locust swarm splits into two; fourth district in state gets hit
May 27, 2020 23:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.