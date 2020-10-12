Punjab Engineering College to discontinue MTech in industrial design programme

The PEC senate in its last meeting had approved the proposal for closure of the programme, but the final call will be taken by the board of governors. (HT FILE PHOTO)

With no admissions taking place for two consecutive academic years, Punjab Engineering College (PEC) is considering closure of its masters programme in industrial design.

The proposal was discussed in the last senate meeting of the institution. During the 2017-18 academic session, 15 students were admitted in the MTech (industrial design) course, against 18 seats on offer.

The course is self-supporting, however, over the last few years, there has been a drop in the admissions. For the 2018-19 academic session, only three students were admitted. The minimum requirement for running the course is 50%. In the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic sessions, no admissions have taken place.

The PEC senate in its last meeting had approved the proposal for closure of the programme, but the final call will be taken by the board of governors (BoG).

New PhD programmes to be introduced

Approval has been given for five new PhD programmes in the applied science department of PEC. The programmes include density functional theory, advanced experimental methods in material sciences, applied computational methods, functional polymer materials and advanced organometallic chemistry.

In the senate meeting, it was decided that if the number of students is less than five in any course, the teaching load will not be counted and the course may be run in online mode. Also, two new open elective courses have been approved for the undergraduate final year.