Punjab Engineering College to start next semester online from July 27

In May, PEC had decided to assess outgoing students based on performances till March. But, exams of first, second and third year students are still pending. (HT FILE)

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has decided to start conducting online classes for the next semester from July 27. The decision was taken in a meeting of its senate on Tuesday.

In the next semester, Saturdays will be working days, and three classes of one hour each will be held per day.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “We have decided to go online for the next semester without further delay. Pending exams will be conducted in December if the situation allows.”

A committee to decide the online platform that will be used has also been formed.

For now, PEC has decided that examinations for the next semester will be held physically on November 4, if the situation allows, following which pending exams will be held in December after a three-week gap.

“These three weeks will be given to students to revise the previous semester’s syllabus. We are expecting the situation to improve by November and only then will examinations be held physically,” Sanghi said.

In May, PEC had decided to assess outgoing students based on performances till March. But, exams of first, second and third year students are still pending.

In the next virtual semester, students will be given an option to choose one subject less. The departments will decide which subject will be exempted. Students will take the subject they have left out later during their course.

It has also been decided that all intermediate assignments will be taken online during the upcoming semester.