Punjab Engineering College will revise plagiarism norms on UGC lines

The matter was first discussed in 2018’s standing committee meeting of the PEC senate

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:19 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab Engineering College (PEC), a deemed to be university, is considering revising its plagiarism rules according to the revised guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The institute has formed a panel comprising the associate dean (PhD), associate dean (PG) and senior librarian for revision of the plagiarism policy in lines with the UGC rules. The matter was also discussed during the last senate meeting.

The matter was first discussed in 2018’s standing committee meeting of the PEC senate where members observed that the institute’s plagiarism policy needed revision in view of the UGC’s modified guidelines on plagiarism.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “The panel will formulate institute-specific guidelines and those will be discussed in the senate meeting for approval.”



The standing committee of senate had observed that the points which need to be revised include the level of plagiarism, detection/reporting/handling of plagiarism, penalties, similarity check for exclusion for plagiarism and others.

What UGC guidelines say

As per UGC’s revised anti-plagiarism norms that came out in 2018, higher educational institutions have to declare and implement a technology-based mechanism using appropriate software so as to ensure that documents such as thesis, dissertation, publications and others are free of plagiarism at the time of submission.

Further, plagiarism will be quantified into level 0, where similarities are upto 10%. There is no penalty for level 0 plagiarism.

For level 1 plagiarism, where similarities are above 10% to 40%, students will be asked to submit a revised script within a stipulated time period not exceeding six months. As for level 2 plagiarism, where similarities are above 40% to 60%, students shall be debarred from submitting a revised script for a period of one year.

For level 3 plagiarism, where similarities are above 60%, student registration for the programme shall be cancelled.

Similarity checks for plagiarism exclude all quoted work reproduced with all necessary permission and/or attribution and all references, bibliography, table of content, preface and acknowledgements. The checks also exclude all generic terms, laws, standard symbols and standards equations.

