Punjab extends deadline for paying property tax till June 30

Likewise, the time limit of one-time settlement (OTS) policy for recovery of arrears of water and sewerage charges in the urban local bodies of the state has been extended up to June 30, local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra said in a statement

Updated: May 20, 2020 00:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab local bodies department on Tuesday decided to extend the deadline to pay the outstanding house or property tax without any penalty till June 30.

The extension has been taken in view of the hardships being faced by people due to the global pandemic. Likewise, the time limit of one-time settlement (OTS) policy for recovery of arrears of water and sewerage charges in the urban local bodies of the state has been extended up to June 30, local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra said in a statement.

Mohindra said as per the new policy, property owners, who failed to deposit the house tax or the property tax, can now deposit the principal amount in lumpsum with the rebate at the rate of 10% of the amount till June 30. “Those who fail to deposit the house tax or property tax by June 30 can deposit the principal amount along with penalty at the rate of 10 percent thereafter, within next three months,” he said.

The minister further said persons, who still fail to deposit the due amount within the extended period, will be liable to pay a penalty at the rate of 20% on the amount due along with interest at the rate of 18% from the date it became due till the date of its realisation.



Similarly, the time limit of OTS policy for recovery of arrears of water and sewerage charges in the urban local bodies of the state has also been extended. “This extension begins from the expiration of the time allowed vide earlier notification dated February 12,” he added.

