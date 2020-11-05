Sections
Punjab: Farmers block Delhi-Amritsar highway to protest against farm laws

The Punjab Police is ensuring that the common public should face minimal trouble due to the highway blockage.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:27 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Amritsar

While the roads will remain blocked for four hours, however, ambulances, fire brigades and other emergency services will be allowed to move (PTI (Representative Image))

Several farmer organisations in Punjab have declared a nationwide protest against the farm laws by blocking the Delhi-Amritsar highway from 12pm to 4pm on Thursday, according to the Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

“Farmers organisations will block highways from 12pm to 4pm today against Centre’s farm laws. The protest will take place in around 46 places today and will bring a monumental change in the country,” Sarwan Singh Pandayer, General Secretary, Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee told ANI.

He also said that while the roads will remain blocked for four hours, however, ambulances, fire brigades and other emergency services will be allowed to move.

“Passage to all emergency services will be given. Our motive is not to create inconvenience for the public but the government will have to take note of our agony. Unless the corporate giants stop interrupting in the farmer’s everyday affair, there cannot be a feasible solution to our distress,” Sarwan Singh added.



Meanwhile, the Punjab Police is ensuring that the common public should face minimal trouble due to the highway blockage.

“We have ensured diversions on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway from 12pm to 4pm for the common public. The farmers are protesting but our job is to ensure liquidity in the traffic,” Inspector Anup, Traffic Incharge, told ANI.

The farmer organisations had blocked the Ladowal Toll Plaza in Talwandi Kalan of Ludhiana and staged another protest at Rajpura-Ambala National Highway last month against the farm laws passed by the parliament in its monsoon session.

