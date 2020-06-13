Punjab FDA, Punjabi varsity formulate immunity booster

The Punjab the food and drug administration (FDA) and the biotechnology department of Punjabi University has formulated immunity booster and water soluble aqua-turmeric (haldi).

The formulation is said to be more beneficial for human body in fight against the coronavirus and the processes are on to place orders for its commercial production.

“Nanotechnology-based formulation can be consumed raw or mixed with milk or water. It will be beneficial to humans as the turmeric has the potential to improve bio-immunity besides having anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties,” said Dr Mini Singh, associate professor in the department of biotechnology, who led the research.