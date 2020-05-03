Punjab forms panel to look into pay revision for RMOs

Chandigarh Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Sunday said a three-member committee had been formed to look into the implementation of 4-9-14 pay scales for rural medical officers (RMOs) and for regularisation of scales for pharmacists and Class-4 employees associated with them. The committee members are department officers Kuldeep Singh Banwait, Sanjeev Garg, and Deepak Ohri and it would present its draft report by May 4 and final report by May 5. The 4-9-14 scheme means assured career progression scheme after these many years of service.

The committee is required to consider implementation of 4-9-14 scale of pay for RMOs and regularisation considering increase in financial load, overage and ineligible employees and relevant basis, like policy, guidelines, rules of state government and salary enhancement for pharmacists and Class-4 employees.