Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab govt staffer held for demanding ₹15,000 bribe

Punjab govt staffer held for demanding ₹15,000 bribe

Sought the bribe to issue an NOC to a government doctor for his admission to a course at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 21:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

On being arrested, he claimed that he accepted the bribe at the behest of a secretary, whose role is being investigated. (Representative photo)

The UT vigilance department on Wednesday arrested a Punjab health department employee for demanding Rs 15,000 as bribe to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC).

The accused, Surinderjit Singh Shah, is a senior assistant in the health department at the Punjab Mini-Secretariat, Sector 9.

On being arrested, he claimed that he accepted the bribe at the behest of a secretary, whose role is being investigated.

Shah was arrested on the complaint of a medical officer from Faridkot civil hospital. The complainant, whose name has been withheld by the department, was selected as a sponsored candidate for the MD/MS course at PGIMER, Chandigarh.



For the admission process, an NOC was signed and forwarded by the director, health services, to the Punjab Mini-Secretariat.

The complainant recently visited the office to seek the status of the NOC, when Shah demanded Rs 15,000 to issue the document.

On this, the officer filed a complaint at the vigilance police station. A trap was laid behind the building of the mini-secretariat where Shah was arrested red-handed while accepting the bribe. The bribe amount was recovered from him.

Shah has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Focus on Guwahati after over 500 Covid-19 cases detected in less than 24 hrs
Jul 01, 2020 21:27 IST
Punjab govt staffer held for demanding ₹15,000 bribe
Jul 01, 2020 21:27 IST
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
Jul 01, 2020 21:27 IST
Abhinav Kohli says Shweta Tiwari not allowing him to meet their son
Jul 01, 2020 21:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.