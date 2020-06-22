Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab govt start free hemophilia treatment

Punjab govt start free hemophilia treatment

18 integrated care centres have been set up across the state to start treatment by anti-hemophilia factors

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 01:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In a relief to hemophilia patients, the Punjab government on Sunday decided to start treatment by anti-hemophilia factors in 18 integrated care centres across the state.

Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that to provide quality treatment to needy hemophilia patients, the government has established 18 care centres in state. Besides, three centres in government medical colleges, 15 centres have been set up in district hospitals.

Soon, four more centres would be opened in other districts of state, he added. At these centres, anti-hemophilia factors 8, 9, 7a & FEIBA are to be provided to patients free of cost so that emergency treatment services are provided to all patients.

The minister said that earlier, patients were helpless and had to spend Rs. 18 to 80 lakh annually for the treatment. Now, all expenses are to be borne by the state government. For this purpose, registration of patients is going on.



Sidhu said the training has been provided to the staff by specialist doctors from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and other experts through webinars.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Parents on Twitter say students till Class 2 have #righttolearn
Jun 22, 2020 01:41 IST
I’ve braved death, and came out more determined, says Mumbai pulmonologist
Jun 22, 2020 01:37 IST
Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for Covid-19, Adria Tour final cancelled
Jun 22, 2020 01:41 IST
Punjab govt start free hemophilia treatment
Jun 22, 2020 01:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.