Punjab govt transfers 11 IAS, 19 PCS officers

Kumar Rahul, secretary health and family welfare, and director, mines and geology, has also been given the charge of managing director, Punjab Health System Corporation

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab government on Thursday transferred eleven IAS and 19 PCS officers with immediate effect.

As per the orders, Kumar Rahul, secretary health and family welfare, and director, mines and geology, has also been given the charge of managing director, Punjab Health System Corporation, relieving Manvesh Sidhu, who will now be secretary, Revenue and Rehabilitation.

Chandar Gaind, secretary corporation, has now been posted as secretary animal husbandry, whereas Karnesh Sharma, director, general administration department, will now be special secretary, forest and wildlife with additional charge of special secretary, medical education and research.

Harpreet Singh Sudan, ADC (general), Hoshiarpur, will now be director general employment generation and training and Ruhee Dugg, ADC (general), Barnala, has been posted as additional secretary, housing and urban development.



Jaspreet Singh will now been additional secretary, food and civil supplies, whereas Palavi has been posted as ADC (development) Tarn Taran. Amit Kumar Panchal, SDM, Nakodar, will now be ADC (general) Hoshiarpur, Aaditya Dachwal as ADC (general), Barnala, and Gautam Jain as SDM, Nakodar.

