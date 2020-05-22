Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab: Gurdaspur administration withdraws order to depute school teachers at distilleries

Punjab: Gurdaspur administration withdraws order to depute school teachers at distilleries

Slamming the state government, opposition parties Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party dubbed the order as ‘highly shameful’.

Updated: May 22, 2020 12:03 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Chandigarh Punjab

The May 20 order had directed the teachers to provide details of alcohol supply at four distilleries. (PTI)

The Gurdaspur district administration on Thursday withdrew an order to depute 24 government school teachers at distilleries and breweries to “keep a tab on the supply of alcohol”, following severe criticism from opposition parties and teachers’ associations.

District Education Officer (Secondary) Hardeep Singh said the order, which was issued on Wednesday, had been withdrawn.

The May 20 order had directed the teachers to provide details of alcohol supply at four distilleries -- AB Grains Spirit Pvt limited, Chadha Sugar and Inds limited unit - I and II, and Adie Broswon Breweries -- located in Batala in a prescribed format to a nodal officer.

Duty slots of 6 am to 2 pm, 2 pm to 10 pm and 10 pm to 6 am were fixed for them.



Opposition parties Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party had dubbed it “highly shameful”.

Democratic Teachers’ Front (Punjab) president Davinder Singh Punia had also condemned the order. “Highly Shameful!! After Nakas, Mandis, teachers’ 24×7 deployment at Distilleries 2 monitor supply of Liquor clearly shows regressive mindset of @capt_amarinder g’s Govt towards Nation-Builders. Govt.must roll back it’s insensitive orders,” AAP MLA Aman Arora said in a tweet.

SAD leader and former education minister Daljit Singh Cheema had also hit out at the state government over the order.

“Nothing can be more shameful than this order. Teachers command important position in society and students respect them a lot. It is beyond our imagination what kind of message the state government intends to pass on with such order,” he had said, demanding the order be withdrawn immediately.

Notably, on May 16, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had directed the police department to crack down on all kinds of liquor smuggling, bootlegging and illicit distillation of liquor to prevent revenue loss to the state exchequer.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 Union ministers, three ex-ministers ‘eminent members’ of Delhi Gymkhana
May 22, 2020 12:18 IST
Tripura Class 10 and 12 pending exams to start from June 5
May 22, 2020 12:13 IST
Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi arrives in Kolkata, to take stock of situation
May 22, 2020 12:12 IST
Man returns home after 27 years to find parents, wife dead
May 22, 2020 12:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.