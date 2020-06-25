Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab has cotton on 5L hectares this season, highest in a decade

Punjab has cotton on 5L hectares this season, highest in a decade

State agriculture director Sutantar Kumar Airi on Thursday attributed the addition of 25% area to the well-coordinated crop management plan that led to record cotton sowing

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 22:39 IST

By Vishal Joshi, Hindustan Times Bathinda

Amid shortage of migrant farmworkers due to coronavirus outbreak, Punjab this year has set a record by bringing 5.01 lakh hectares under cotton cultivation, which is the highest since 2011-12 kharif or summer-sown crop season.

The Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare department had set a target of sowing cotton on 5 lakh hectares under its crop diversification programme.

State agriculture director Sutantar Kumar Airi on Thursday attributed the addition of 25% area to the well-coordinated crop management plan that led to record cotton sowing.

“After the outbreak of Covid-19, the state authorities had serious apprehensions to meet the target of enhancing cotton sowing in south Malwa region from 3.9 lakh hectares in 2019 to 5 lakh hectares this year. But joint efforts yielded encouraging results,” he said.



In 2012-13, cotton acreage was recorded at 4.81 lakh hectares in Punjab. Cotton is sown in eight districts of south Malwa with concentration in four districts only. This year, Bathinda leads with 1.72 lakh hectares under cotton cultivation, followed by Fazilka (1.22 lakh), Muktsar (1.01 lakh) and Mansa (93,775).

Sangrur, Faridkot, Moga and Barnala districts together recorded sowing on over 12,000 hectares.

Sources said the state crossed 5-lakh-hectare mark only once in 2011-12 when 5.16 lakh hectares were under cotton crop.

In 2015, cotton belt suffered widespread damage to the crop after whitefly attack and in the next three years, the area under cotton shrunk drastically. In 2018-19, cotton was sown on 2.83 lakh hectares, lowest in the decade as the agronomy of the cotton belt was hit due to the pest attacks in 2015.

However, 2019-20 saw a bumper season when cotton production touched the record 43 lakh quintals. Also, farmers got good returns as Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) purchased a sizeable chunk at MSP (minimum support price) and it motivated farmers to bring more area under cotton.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab has cotton on 5L hectares this season, highest in a decade
Jun 25, 2020 22:39 IST
Odisha reduces rates for Covid-19 tests in private labs
Jun 25, 2020 22:37 IST
Pravin Tambe applies for CPL draft but has to retire first for BCCI NOC
Jun 25, 2020 22:37 IST
BJP MP Rupa Ganguly demands CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Jun 25, 2020 22:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.