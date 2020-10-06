Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu tests positive for Covid-19

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu tests positive for Covid-19

Minister had shared the stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh at party’s Sangrur farmer rally

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 16:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab health minister (in yellow turban) Balbir Singh Sidhu looking on as chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh addresses the Kheti Bachao Yatra of the Congress, while party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rawat, Sunil Jakhar, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Deepender Singh Hooda share the stage on Monday. (HT Photo)

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Sidhu attended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Sangrur on Monday and shared the stage with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and all state ministers.

The rally was part of the Kheti Bachao Yatra of the Congress to express solidarity with Punjab farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws.

Sidhu said he developed mild symptoms, including fever, on Tuesday morning and underwent the rapid antigen detection test that confirmed he had coronavirus infection.



The health minister is in home isolation at his official residence in Chandigarh.

Ironically, Sidhu, who was the stage secretary during Gandhi’s rally in Sangrur, said that Congress leaders are being questioned for holding rallies during Covid-19 but the farm laws are more dangerous rather than the pandemic.

“Coronavirus can be faced but the mahamari (pandemic) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spread is more dangerous and we have to fight against the farm laws,” he announced during the party’s rallies in Sangrur and Bhawanigarh towns on Monday.

