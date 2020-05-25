Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab health minister donates ₹4 lakh for constructing dharamshala in Mohali’s Kurri village

Updated: May 25, 2020 20:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab health and family minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday handed over a cheque of ₹4 lakh to the panchayat of Kurri village, Mohali, on the occasion of Eid for constructing a dharamshala for the Muslim community .

Sidhu said Eid cements the bonds of universal brotherhood, peace, amity and mutual co-existence and symbolises the spirit of communal harmony. He exhorted the people to rise above the narrow confines of caste, creed, race and religion and observe the festival with utmost zeal.

The minister added that the Punjab government, led by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, is fully committed to the overall development of all sections of the society. He also divulged that financial assistance for a burial ground was given earlier.

