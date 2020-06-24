Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab health minister donates Rs 3 lakh for development of Mohali’s Kandala village

Punjab health minister donates Rs 3 lakh for development of Mohali’s Kandala village

The minister said development works in Mohali are moving at a fast pace and there is no dearth of funds for projects

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Balbir Singh Sidhu

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday handed over cheques worth Rs 3 lakh to the panchayat of kandala village for development-oriented works.

In his address, the minister said Rs. 80,000 was donated for purchasing a water tanker as it was a long pending demand of the panchayat. He added that another cheque worth Rs 2.46 lakh was given for installing street lights in the village and the work will be finished speedily.

He also divulged that development works in Mohali are moving at a fast pace and there is no dearth of funds for projects.

Sarpanch of the village, Bimla Devi, thanked the minister on the occasion and said that constituency is seeing rapid development under his leadership.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ED attaches ₹24-cr assets of realty firm
Jun 25, 2020 01:40 IST
Six months on, business partner held for killing woman in Kharar
Jun 25, 2020 01:40 IST
21-year-old killed over taking late-night walk with wife in Patiala
Jun 25, 2020 01:34 IST
FAKE COVID-19 REPORTS: Amritsar’s private lab owners booked for attempt to murder
Jun 25, 2020 01:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.