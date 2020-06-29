Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab health minister inaugurates mother child hospital in Ludhiana’s Khanna

Punjab health minister inaugurates mother child hospital in Ludhiana’s Khanna

Sidhu said 25 government hospitals have been started in the state in 2020, and 12 more will be established by the end of the year

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 21:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu

Ludhiana Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu inaugurated a 30-bed mother child hospital in Khanna on Monday. He said 25 government hospitals have been started in the state in 2020, and 12 more will be established by the end of the year.

Sidhu said that to check the shortage of staff in the department, an agenda to recruit 4,000 personnel will be put up in a cabinet meeting shortly. Besides this, services of contractual staff will also be regularised soon, the minister said.

He assured that the Khanna civil hospital building will be repaired soon and there will be no shortage of ambulances.

He said he will also raise the issue of opening a medical college in the area with the chief minister.



He added that Punjab’s performance in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic has been commendable and saving lives is the government’s priority.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh said the mother child hospital will prove beneficial for residents of the area. He appreciated the efforts of health department in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab health minister inaugurates mother child hospital in Ludhiana’s Khanna
Jun 29, 2020 21:34 IST
Family spots bear stuck in plastic container while fishing. Watch
Jun 29, 2020 21:30 IST
Man uses entire pack of butter while making pav bhaji. Watch
Jun 29, 2020 21:33 IST
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
Jun 29, 2020 21:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.