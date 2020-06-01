Punjab health minister lauds social, religious organisations for role during Covid lockdown

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Monday said that religious and social organisations have rendered invaluable service during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sidhu said he recently met chief of Dera Beas, Gurinder Singh Dhillon, and thanked him for the exceptional service rendered by the organisation to serve the needy.

He added that the dera followers are distributing food packets to the needy on a daily basis and have the record for disbursing maximum packets in a day. He said that on May 5, they distributed 5.36 lakh food packets.

The minister said dera followers provided top quality food and better boarding and lodging facilities compared to other states and countries during the lockdown. He added that the example set by the 119 branches of the dera is rarely found anywhere.