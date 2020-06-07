Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab health minister lays foundation stone for 50-bed mother and child care hospital at Mohali

Punjab health minister lays foundation stone for 50-bed mother and child care hospital at Mohali

Sidhu said the hospital would be well-equipped with modern equipments and will include four OPDs and family planning room

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 21:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a mother and child care hospital at the civil hospital complex, Kharar, in line with the objectives of Mission Fateh, to ensure adequate healthcare facilities to effectively combat Covid-19.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that it would be a 50-bed hospital and would come up at a cost of ₹10 Crore.

He added that the hospital would be well-equipped with modern equipments and will include four OPDs and family planning room. He said diagnostic departments including ultra sound, ECG, Immunisation, dressing/injection room and pharmacy would occupy the ground floor while two operation theatres, two delivery rooms, nursery, pre-delievery, recovery ward, doctor room, nurse room, changing room and ASHA room would be on the first floor.

Sidhu said the SNCU area, ward with 28 Beds, nursing station, baby feeding area, two private rooms, lift no 2, stairs and sub-station would be on the second floor.



The minister said the newly built 30-bed MCH hospitals at SDH Dasuya (Hoshiarpur district), Samana, Rajpura (Patiala), Khanna (Ludhiana), Nakodar (Jalandhar) and Pathankot will be fully functional by next month.

He also exhorted people to follow social distancing guidelines and take precautions as per protocols of the health department.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

J-K’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4,000 after Sunday’s surge of 620 new cases
Jun 07, 2020 22:34 IST
Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior’s antim ardas held in Chandigarh
Jun 07, 2020 22:36 IST
Over 4 crore endangered Olive Ridley hatchlings make their way into the sea in Odisha
Jun 07, 2020 22:34 IST
Western disturbance exits region, mercury expected to rise
Jun 07, 2020 22:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.