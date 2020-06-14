Sections
Punjab health minister lays foundation stone of 30-bed Mother-Child Hospital laid in Ludhiana

The hospital will be established within the Jagraon civil hospital premises at a cost of around Rs 8.5 crore

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 00:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Sidhu (HT FILE)

In a relief to residents of Jagraon, Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu laid the foundation stone of a 30-bed Mother-Child Hospital in Jagraon on Saturday.

The hospital will be established within the Jagraon civil hospital premises at a cost of around Rs 8.5 crore. The project is expected to complete in a year. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jagraon Sarvjit Kaur Manuke was also present on the occasion.

Sidhu said, “The facilities, including ultrasound, ECG, laboratory, pharmacy, a feeding room, a newborn stabilisation unit (NBSU), a recovery room, a septic operation theatre, a pre-natal room, a labour room, a septic labour room, a paediatric ward with a nurse station, private rooms, wards, besides others, would be provided in the hospital. The new hospital would be equipped with a lift that would be connected to all three storeys.”

He said the Punjab government was committed to provide best healthcare facilities to its citizens and soon, more such hospitals as well as trauma centres would be set up in different rural and urban areas of the state.



He said the Punjab government has also decided to recruit 7,055 staff members, including 500 medical officers, 500 specialist doctors, paramedical staff, ANMs, multipurpose health workers, nurses, technical staff, besides others.

He said under the “Mission Fateh” of the Punjab government, the health staff would be making people aware of ways to keep themselves safe from Covid-19. It is due to the efforts of the staff and officials of the health department that Covid-19 cases in the state are less compared to those in other states.

