Punjab industries minister lays foundation stone for infrastructure development project in Mohali

Punjab industries and commerce minister Sunder Sham Arora on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the infrastructure development project at the industrial focal point in Dera Bassi, with the assistance of Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation (PSIEC).

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said industrial sector is the backbone of Punjab’s economy and only a robust infrastructure can ensure ample jobs for the youth of the state.

He added that the infrastructure at the focal point, which comprises 201 plots and is spread over 136 acre, will see overall development at a cost of approximately ₹16 crore.

This includes various aspects including land filling/levelling including boundary walls, fencing, construction of concrete roads, water supply, rain water harvesting, storm drainage, street lights with LED and the upgradation of the sewage treatment plant (STP), Arora said.

He further divulged that it is Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s vision that the state should be known as an industrial hub and to achieve this, a policy will be unveiled soon which will focus on micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

He added that 17 focal points in the state will be developed at a cost of ₹200 crore and an additional sum of ₹200 crore has been given for developing cycle valley in Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the minister exhorted people to stay safe from by following the health department protocols.