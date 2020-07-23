Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab issues guidelines for film, video shooting

Punjab issues guidelines for film, video shooting

Prior permission to be sought from DC; not more than 50 persons to be allowed at venue

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Shooting would commence only after all the persons involved are thermally scanned and found asymptomatic. (Getty Images/Creatas RF)

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday approved detailed guidelines for shooting of films and music videos in the state during the Unlock-2 period.

As per the guidelines, applications seeking permission for the shooting would have to be submitted to the deputy commissioner in advance, giving full details of the location, number of days and timings for which such permission is required.

The DC would, after consulting the police authorities, grant the permission and a copy of the permission shall be endorsed to the commissioner of police/SSP for information and necessary action. The chief minister had on Wednesday asked chief secretary Vini Mahajan to formulate clear guidelines in response to the request from a delegation of the film/music industry, which approached the state government to seek permission for shooting of films/music videos, with necessary clarifications and directions to be issued in this regard to the district authorities.

The guidelines further stipulate that the duration of shooting should be restricted to minimum possible time and not more than 50 persons should be present. Shooting would commence only after all the persons involved are thermally scanned and found asymptomatic. Also, the shooting venue should have sanitisers or soap and water and the members present should frequently wash their hands. Wearing of masks for all would be essential except for the ones who are in front of the camera. Social distance will have to be maintained except for the ones who being filmed.



In order to avoid crowding, adequate number of view-cutters (kanats) and enforcement of crowd control by private security personnel would be ensured.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In body swap, nurses accuse Amritsar hospital MS of issuing back-dated guidelines
Jul 23, 2020 21:15 IST
Shatrughan blames shows like ‘Koffee with Arjun’ for stoking controversy
Jul 23, 2020 21:15 IST
CBI court initiates process to declare suspended Chandigarh inspector PO
Jul 23, 2020 21:14 IST
Asst commissioner, ward officers turn pall bearers to ensure last rites for Covid-positive senior
Jul 23, 2020 21:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.