Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab keeping critical mortality rate low at 1.3%

Punjab keeping critical mortality rate low at 1.3%

Out of 40 unfortunate instances so far occurring mostly in patients over 50 years, 31 persons (77%) were afflicted with serious underlying illness like end-stage kidney disease and cancer, HIV besides uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure, said principal secretary, health and family welfare, Anurag Agarwal

Updated: May 28, 2020 22:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab has done well in keeping all critical Covid-19 mortality rate amongst the lowest at 1.3%, with majority of those fatalities resulting from co-morbidity.

Out of 40 unfortunate instances so far occurring mostly in patients over 50 years, 31 persons (77%) were afflicted with serious underlying illness like end-stage kidney disease and cancer, HIV besides uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure, said principal secretary, health and family welfare, Anurag Agarwal.

Chronic illnesses like heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and obesity were major associated illnesses as contributing factors in the remaining 23% of cases, he said, pointing out there were very a few cases which had no underlying chronic illness.

Underlining scientific, systematic and aggressive contact tracing coupled with the effective enforcement of lockdown, Agarwal said that doubling rate of Covid-19 in Punjab has been about 100 days for last few days which is very encouraging.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Airoli school rubbishes parents’ demand for stay on fee hike
May 29, 2020 00:11 IST
Vij wants tighter curbs on Delhi border
May 29, 2020 00:10 IST
‘26/11 witness had recovered well, was home for 12 days’
May 29, 2020 00:10 IST
Justice SN Satyanarayana takes oath as Punjab and Haryana HC judge
May 29, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.