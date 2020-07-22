Sections
Punjab local bodies dept allows building plans for independent floors

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The state local bodies department on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for building plans for independent floors under the Punjab Municipal Building Byelaws, 2018, and subsequent amendments.

Local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra said instructions have been issued to all the urban local bodies (ULBs) for implementation of the same.

“This decision will give a big relief to the small builders besides helping the department fetch more than ₹60 crore in revenue to be paid by the builders. This will surely boost the economy of the state as well as the small builders who are facing financial crunch due to Covid-19,” said Mohindra.

He said the matter was taken up at the government level and it was found that some urban bodies were not clearing the building plans of ground plus three and stilt plus four floors citing the July 2019 order.



In this regard it is now clarified that there is no ban on these building plans and they will be given clearance in accordance with Punjab Municipal Building Byelaws, 2018.

Also, he said there was no ban on ground plus two, ground plus three floors.

The charges for external development and change of land use (CLU) as well as processing fee shall be the same, it is claimed.

