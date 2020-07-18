Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab local bodies minister, IAS officers test negative for Covid-19

Punjab local bodies minister, IAS officers test negative for Covid-19

Punjab local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra along with some other IAS officers on Friday tested negative for Covid-19.Mohindra’s family, including his wife and son, were also...

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 02:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra along with some other IAS officers on Friday tested negative for Covid-19.

Mohindra’s family, including his wife and son, were also tested negative. The samples were collected on Thursday evening.

Some Punjab ministers and IAS officers have come forward for testing in the special camp organised by state health department at Punjab Bhawan on the appeal of chief minister Amarinder Singh, after one of their colleagues, Tript Bajwa, was tested positive early this week. The CM had tested negative.

Even after Chief Minister’s call, only four ministers turned up for giving samples after Bajwa was tested positive. The other ministers who had tested themselves are Balbir Sidhu (health), Sukhjinder Randhawa (jails) and Aruna Chaudhary (social security, women and child development minister). Friday was the last day of the camp.



The IAS officers who gave samples on Thursday and were tested negative include A Venu Prasad, K Siva Prasad, Hussan Lal, Anurag Verma, Jaspreet Talwar, Vikas Partap. Three officers, including principal secretary to CM, Tejvir Singh, gave their samples but their reports were awaited.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

7 booked in fake receipt fraud worth ₹5.11 lakh in Navi Mumbai
Jul 18, 2020 02:06 IST
Cheating in HSC boards: 1 student from Mumbai division barred from 5 exams, 17 others to give retests
Jul 18, 2020 02:04 IST
BAMS student arrested for sexually assaulting nutritionist in Mumbai
Jul 18, 2020 02:01 IST
Fadnavis leads BJP delegation to Amit Shah seeking sweet deal for Maharashtra’s sugar industry
Jul 18, 2020 02:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.