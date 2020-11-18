Punjab minister lays foundation stone for ITI in Ludhiana’s Raikot

Officials laying the foundation stone for the Industrial Training Institute at Bassian village in Raikot, Ludhiana, on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Punjab minister Charanjit Singh Channi laid the foundation stone of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Industrial Training Institute at Bassian village in Raikot on Wednesday.

While addressing the gathering, Channi said that 19 ITIs are being set up in different areas of the state including Raikot, Khera, Amloh, Shri Hargobindpur, Bhikhi, Dinanagar, Patran, Ghanaur, Lohian, Gandiwind, Mehraj, Ram Tirath, Shri Chamkaur Sahib, Balachaur, Machhiwara, Mamdot and Kharar.

“The institute is being set up with the efforts of Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh at a cost of around Rs 7 crore,” he added.

The minister said that an estimate has been prepared for addition/alteration of this building at an approximate cost of Rs 3.39 crore.

He added that the remaining amount of around Rs 3.6 crore will be spent on purchasing machinery to ensure the ITI operates smoothly.

The department has sent a case for creation of 35 posts including principal after getting approval from Punjab finance department.

The classes are likely to start within a year and the ITI will have a capacity of 220 youth who will get skill training in areas including computer hardware and networking, electronics mechanics, machinist, welder (GMAW & GTAW) and surveyor.

A skill development centre and apprenticeship scheme centre at this ITI will also be started eventually.

In his address, Amar Singh said that this ITI will help a large number of youth from the area get industrial training. He said that several industries are coming up in Raikot area the institute will help in employment generation.

He said the syllabus will be tailor-made for the requirements of the industry so that all students get employment.