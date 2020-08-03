Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab ministers defend their govt over hooch tragedy

Punjab ministers defend their govt over hooch tragedy

Ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu (health), Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi (sports and youth affairs), Bharat Bhushan Ashu (food and civil supplies) and Sunder Sham Arora (industries) reacted to the criticism by the opposition SAD

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab cabinet ministers on Monday defended their government over death of more than 100 people due to consumption of hooch in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts.

Ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu (health), Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi (sports and youth affairs), Bharat Bhushan Ashu (food and civil supplies) and Sunder Sham Arora (industries) reacted to the criticism by the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and demand of resignation of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who also holds the excise and taxation minister portfolio.

“Did you step down when the Guru Granth Sahib was desecrated. The then deputy CM (Sukhbir Badal) didn’t sack his brother-in-law Bikram Singh Majithia from the cabinet despite being in full knowledge of the latter’s dealings with drug peddlers,” said Sidhu in a press release.

Rana Sodhi said hooch incidents occurred in 2012 and 2016 in Gurdaspur and Batala during the SAD-BJP tenure.



“A recent statement by Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal accusing the Congress government of cover-up to save the skin of the ruling party MLAs is in bad taste and smacks of the eagerness of the Akalis to settle political scores to regain their lost ground,” said Arora.

“How come the Akalis developed sudden love for the people of Punjab when they themselves were involved in drug trade,” asked Ashu.

