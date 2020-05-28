Punjab on alert as locust swarms spotted at border Rajasthan villages

The Punjab agriculture department has stepped up vigil to counter a possible locust attack after the swarms of pest were spotted in neighbouring Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

As part of the locust mitigation plan, agriculture officers in various districts of the south Malwa region have been asked to monitor their respective areas, it is learnt. Teams of district officials are visiting villages to sensitise the farmers about the preparedness to check the invading pests.

Officials said spray pumps have also been made available to villagers to effectively contain any locust attack.

According to the information, mock drills are being conducted at the district level to spray pesticides on trees where locust rest at night.

The district authorities have put the firefighting vehicles and improvised tractors to spray chemicals.

Officials said the joint teams of the officials from various departments, including agriculture, police and health, have been deployed at various districts to mitigate the locust crisis.

Bathinda chief agriculture officer Bahadur Singh Sidhu said a scattered swarm was spotted by the Rajasthan officials in the Goluwala area on Thursday morning.

He said no major loss to vegetation was reported in the adjoining state.

“As per the information shared with us by the Rajasthan authorities, locusts were spotted at Ruranwali and Kola Farm localities in Hanumangarh district on Tuesday night. It did not fly and it indicated that pest control sprays had a positive impact on the invading pests,” said Sidhu.

Fazilka chief agriculture officer Manjit Singh said, “The Sarwar Khuian block in the district is vulnerable to locust attack and the area is under the constant watch of the state and central agencies.

State agriculture secretary KS Pannu said the authorities in Fazilka, Bathinda and Muktsar districts that share interstate boundary with Rajasthan have been equipped with ample stock of pesticides.

Control rooms have been set up in each district and farmers have been asked to report any locust activity. He said the Markfed has been mandated with manufacturing and supply of pesticides. Buffer stock of chemical spray to eliminate locust has been stationed in Bathinda, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts, Pannu added.