Punjab police busts KLF terror module, three arrested

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab Police has arrested three alleged members of the Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF), foiling a bid to target socio-religious leaders and disturb the communal harmony of the state.

Director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said the terror module, busted on Sunday, was operating in various parts of Punjab at the behest of pro-Khalistani elements based in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and UK. He said one .32 bore pistol, along with seven cartridges, has been recovered from the trio identified as Sukhchain Singh of Sehra village, Patiala, Amritpal Singh of Achanak village, Mansa, and Jaspreet Singh of Borewal Sohan, Majitha. Their associate Lovepreet Singh, hailing from Kaithal, had been recently arrested by the Delhi Police, along with other KLF members, he said in a statement.

The DGP said the three men, who came into contact with one other through social media, were in touch with Pakistan-based handlers who provoked them to target socio-religious leaders. “Amritpal was instrumental in connecting and motivating Sukhchain and Lovepreet. Initial investigations show that their Pakistan-based handlers also invited these men to visit Pakistan for planning the future course of action,” he said.

One of the foreign handlers, based in Saudi Arabia, promised to provide them shelter once they execute their actions on ground. An FIR has been registered at Sadar police station in Samana of Patiala district under Sections 13, 16, 18, 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act, and further investigations are in progress.



