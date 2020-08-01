Punjab Police constable’s body with bullet wound recovered from his car near MLA Hostel in Chandigarh

Deputed with the 82 battalion of Punjab Police in Chandigarh, he belonged to Jalandhar and was on security duty at the Punjab and Haryana high court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 23-year-old Punjab Police constable’s body with a bullet wound was found in his car parked outside Punjab MLA Hostel in Chandigarh in wee hours of Saturday.

Deputed with the 82 battalion of Punjab Police in Chandigarh, he belonged to Jalandhar and was on security duty at the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Police recovered his 9mm service pistol, from which the bullet was fired, and a mobile phone from his Maruti Baleno. “Initial investigation points at suicide, but we are probing other angles too. The car was locked from inside. The bullet had entered through the chin,” said inspector Sher Singh, station house officer, Sector 3. No suicide note has been recovered and the family has ruled out foul play, he said.

The victim’s colleague who stayed with him in the barracks near the MLA hostel, told police that he used to return after his duty at 5pm daily, but failed to show up on Friday. On waking up in the middle of the night and finding him missing, the colleague went out and found his car parked there. On peeping through the window, he found him in the driver’s seat and bleeding.

Police received information around 3am and the body was rushed to the PGIMER, where he was declared brought dead. Police have initiated inquest proceedings. The postmortem is likely to be conducted on Monday.